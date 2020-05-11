Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBFC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

