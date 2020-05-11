VINchain Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $91,725.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

