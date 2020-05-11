Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Raised by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 6.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.51% of Vipshop worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 597,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 268,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,999. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

