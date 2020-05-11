Virtacoin (VTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1,257.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

