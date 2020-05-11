Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

