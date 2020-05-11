Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Vitae has a market cap of $28.01 million and $336,931.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00016528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002933 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

