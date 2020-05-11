Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.

Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,094. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

