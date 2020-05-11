Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CRO Todd M. Santiago Acquires 4,321 Shares

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CRO Todd M. Santiago purchased 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 372,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,007.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VVNT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,777. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96.

VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

