VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNRX. Aegis began coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

VNRX stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the third quarter worth $113,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.