Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 551,600 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Walt Disney worth $324,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

