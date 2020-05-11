VoteCoin (VOT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $31,354.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00464279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00063081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 90,978,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

