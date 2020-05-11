VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 224,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 428,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $918,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 597,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,855. Corporate insiders own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

