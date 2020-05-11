Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.11.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

