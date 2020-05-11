W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,751,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

