W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,761.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 7,592,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

