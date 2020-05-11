W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.30. 1,261,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,969. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -917.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

