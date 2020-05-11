W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.60% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $85,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,338,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 314,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRA. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,008. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 67.15%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

