Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF opened at $58.30 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

