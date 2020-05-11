Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.20 ($18.84).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €11.13 ($12.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14. The company has a market cap of $785.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of €25.26 ($29.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.02.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.