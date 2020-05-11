Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $5,003.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004093 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,863,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,484,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

