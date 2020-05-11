Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $1,391.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.32. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

