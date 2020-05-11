Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Up 46.9% in April

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE WD traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

