Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,444,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

