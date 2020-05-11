Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165,381 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $349,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

