Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDPSF stock remained flat at $$25.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.80.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

