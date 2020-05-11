Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

