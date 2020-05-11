Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Short Interest Update

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Watsco stock remained flat at $$162.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.90. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.