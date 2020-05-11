WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.10 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.10 million and $1.39 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

