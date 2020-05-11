Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 88.4% in April

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSTG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

