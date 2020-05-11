Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $405,825 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

