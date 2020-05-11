Wedbush Comments on Pinterest’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,062,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,404.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,260 shares of company stock worth $11,674,140.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $175,509,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

