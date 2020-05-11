Wedbush Increases Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $48.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $39.84 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.