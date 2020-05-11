Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caci International (CACI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caci International (NYSE: CACI) recently:

5/7/2020 – Caci International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CACI International's third-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefit from new business wins and expanding margins, which aided organic expansion. Higher cash flow from operations was driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as the company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI expects accelerating organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion throughout fiscal 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition is a concern as well.”

5/5/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Caci International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Caci International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Caci International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Caci International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Caci International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Caci International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Caci International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

CACI opened at $247.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59.

Get Caci International Inc alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caci International by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.