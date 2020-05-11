Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Given $2.10 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a sell recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 199 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Weidai stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Weidai has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

