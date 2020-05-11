Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Up 916.7% in April

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Westell Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Westell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

