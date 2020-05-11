WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 50,217 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16,357.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 256,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

