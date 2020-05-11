WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 228,739 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,472,000. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

