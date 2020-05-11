WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 641,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

