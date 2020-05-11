WestEnd Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 393,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,498,000. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 630,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

