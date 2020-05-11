Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,471. The stock has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,926.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

