WFD Unibail Rodamco’s (UNBLF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. AlphaValue cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $55.40. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $164.48.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

