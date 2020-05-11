Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$60.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.50 and a 52-week high of C$61.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,236. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$81,714.44. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.