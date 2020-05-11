Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 32.7% in April

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,830,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 51,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 38.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 5,355,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,987,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.37. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 116.02% and a negative net margin of 266.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.