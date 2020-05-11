Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:WHLM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

