William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Davita in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Davita stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after buying an additional 556,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Davita by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

