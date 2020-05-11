William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $60.22 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

