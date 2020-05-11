William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. Repligen has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $128.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

