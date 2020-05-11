William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GDDY stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.