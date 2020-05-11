William Blair Weighs in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

