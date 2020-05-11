William Blair Weighs in on SunOpta, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SunOpta stock opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $490.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$390.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.50 million.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

